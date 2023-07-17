I'm looking for a financial advisor but not someone to tell me about investments. I'm willing to pay for it but I don't want to pay some percentage of my savings/investments. Probably want a fiduciary to the extent that it matters. I would also just generally like help managing my balances across many accounts - for example I've avoided opening a higher interest savings account because it will be one more thing to keep track of and manage the balance of.

I have questions such as:

How much cash will I need for the year including expenses, taxes, etc, where should I store that money?

What's the most tax efficient way to give to charity, e.g. yearly or every N years

How should I budget given my lumpy and unpredictable income?

I don't want:

"put your money in firm's accounts"

"invest in these particular stocks/funds/etc"

My whole life I've answered these questions myself with spreadsheets and budgeting software but I would like some help. My tax person can answer some of these questions but doesn't have the full picture or expertise.