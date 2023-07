Is it just my data provider, but ES Sept 15, 2023 contract the closing price for daily chart doesn't match with the smaller timeframe. I know it isn't a lot but which one would you use and why?

Thank you

Update: I will try to provide more info.

Interactive Brokers: Daily 07/16 Open: 4536.00 07/13 Close: 4536.75

10 min 07/16 Open: 4536.00 07/13 Close: 4535.25

These numbers match with TradingView numbers for both timeframes

Can people verify for me?