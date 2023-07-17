I'd like to obtain my FICO score. By what means can I obtain that? I am willing to consider methods that require me to pay for it.

I am aware that I can use CreditKarma to look at TransUnion and Equifax scores. My understanding is that those scores are not FICO scores. Is that correct? If they are indeed FICO scores, I guess my search is over.

Otherwise, what is a way to obtain my FICO score? I looked at the Experian website and it appears that they have a way to access the FICO score, but according to what I read on the Internet, including money.SE, they make you sign up for services in order to get the score. I would like to avoid that -- I'm willing to pay up front for the score, but not willing to sign up for services in order to get it.

I am aware of what a credit report is and what a credit score is, so I would like to focus specifically on how to obtain the FICO score.