I'd like to obtain my FICO score. By what means can I obtain that? I am willing to consider methods that require me to pay for it.

I am aware that I can use CreditKarma to look at TransUnion and Equifax scores. My understanding is that those scores are not FICO scores. Is that correct? If they are indeed FICO scores, I guess my search is over.

Otherwise, what is a way to obtain my FICO score? I looked at the Experian website and it appears that they have a way to access the FICO score, but according to what I read on the Internet, including money.SE, they make you sign up for services in order to get the score. I would like to avoid that -- I'm willing to pay up front for the score, but not willing to sign up for services in order to get it.

I am aware of what a credit report is and what a credit score is, so I would like to focus specifically on how to obtain the FICO score.

  FICO the organization has north of a dozen different models so you realistically have north of a dozen potentially different FICO scores (see, for example, investopedia.com/…) Do you know which model's score you want? Several of my credit cards and financial institutions give me one of my FICO scores every month. I doubt they're using the same model that, say, my mortgage lender used but it's probably reasonably close.
    – Justin Cave
    1 hour ago
  This sort of sounds like it might be an XY problem; why do you want or need this particular information?
    – yoozer8
    1 hour ago
  I've been informed by a lender that the scores shown on CreditKarma are not what they use to determine credit worthiness because they are not FICO scores. This makes me think I need to specifically look for a FICO score.
    – Robert Dodier
    19 mins ago
  Yes, there are various scores defined by FICO, so potentially several bona fide FICO scores. I guess at this point I would be happy to know any of them. I also guess that the very most relevant score is whatever a lender is actually looking at, and that may vary from lender to lender. I wonder if it's reasonable to ask a lender which score they use, and then look for that specifically.
    – Robert Dodier
    17 mins ago

