1

I do asset allocation: 10% in cash. 40% in equity mutual funds. 60% in bond mut funds.

I've had the cash in Vanguard money market funds.

Wondering about keeping some of the cash in HYS account to get ~5% interest.

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

Assuming US: If your account is insured by the FDIC, it's as safe as any other account.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .