I do asset allocation: 10% in cash. 40% in equity mutual funds. 60% in bond mut funds.
I've had the cash in Vanguard money market funds.
Wondering about keeping some of the cash in HYS account to get ~5% interest.
Assuming US: If your account is insured by the FDIC, it's as safe as any other account.