Consider cases where you file a claim, and close the claim the next day, and the insurance company paid you zero dollars and took no actions on the claim such as towing or inspecting the vehicle etc.

For example, you file a claim telling the agent "I heard something hit my car while I was driving and now my brakes don't work right." You decide the next day this is probably not going to be covered and you call to say never mind, and they close without payment.

I have found several sites that say that in a case like this, typically the premium would not go up. But the sites I find that address this question are typically financially interested in selling insurance or related services, so there can be some reason to not be sure they're correct or truthful. Meanwhile I have a couple of people whose identity I can't verify who claim to work in this area and who say that typically premiums will go up in cases like this. But from past experience it is too common for people to be "chicken littling" when they say things like this on the internet.

How can I determine the truth as to what's typical in cases like this?