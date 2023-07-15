0

I'm reading the 13F-HR table of BAC, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000007085823000144/xslForm13F_X02/Q12023XmlTemplate.xml

Does anyone know the meaning of these?

  1. The type of ALKALINE WTR CO INC is COM NEW, and there's no stock symbol associated with it.
  2. The type of AIR TRANS SVCS GROUP INC is NOTE 1.125%10/1, don't understand it.
  3. What about *W EXP 11/05/202?
