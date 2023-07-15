Here is the question:

You want to sell a painting you inherited from a grandparent. There is a 10% chance it is painted by a famous artist, in which case it's worth 100k. There is a 30% chance it is painted by an art student, in which case it's worth 2k. Otherwise, your grandparent must have painted it at a wine and paint night, in which case it's worth $0.

What is the fair price to charge, right now, for a contract that entitles someone to the right, but not the obligation to pay 10k for the painting after we discover who painted it?

So the expected value of the painting is easy to calculate which is 10,600. But how do I use this information to price the contract? Should I price the contract slightly below the expected value to account for the risk involved? If so how much do I discount?