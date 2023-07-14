This depends on who extends the credit. If it is the seller who extends the credit (i.e.: the seller is the one allowing the installments) then they'll receive the money in installments. If it's the credit card company that extends the credit - the customer will pay the credit card company in installments, but the credit card company will pay the merchant the full amount at once.

Both options exist in the market, and depending on your location one may be more common than the other.

There's also a third option where there's a third party extending credit, but that would look the same to both the consumer and the merchant as the second option, it's just a question of who gets the risk and the interest payments.