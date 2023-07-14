I'd like to be able to estimate the value of my portfolio over time given annual contributions and an expected return of a certain percentage. I found several simple online interest calculators, but each of these requires me to set the frequency at which the interest is compounded. This makes sense for savings accounts and loads, of course. But when one simply wants to estimate something like a diversified 403b or 401k, should yearly, monthly, daily, or continuous compounding be used?
Modified today
