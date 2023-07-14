I am working on an application that processes payments. For each payment we show the following breakdown to our users:
Amount €100
---------------------------------
Subtotal €100
Total excluding tax €79
VAT 21% €21
---------------------------------
Total €100
For now the VAT is always included in the price (as can be seen in the above breakdown).
Now let's say that a partial refund of €50 is given. In this case we update the above breakdown to look like this:
Amount €100
Refund -€50
---------------------------------
Subtotal €50
Total excluding tax €39.50
VAT 21% €10.50
---------------------------------
Total €50
Questions
Is this the correct way to display the breakdown after a refund is given? In particular, I'm wondering if its ok to just change the VAT amount? Or would it be more correct to show a VAT refund line?
Any other suggestions or thoughts on how we can improve this breakdown are more than welcome too!
Thank you so much for any help or guidance :D