I am working on an application that processes payments. For each payment we show the following breakdown to our users:

Amount                     €100
---------------------------------
Subtotal                   €100
Total excluding tax        €79
VAT 21%                    €21
---------------------------------
Total                      €100

For now the VAT is always included in the price (as can be seen in the above breakdown).

Now let's say that a partial refund of €50 is given. In this case we update the above breakdown to look like this:

Amount                     €100
Refund                    -€50
---------------------------------
Subtotal                   €50
Total excluding tax        €39.50
VAT 21%                    €10.50
---------------------------------
Total                      €50

Questions

Is this the correct way to display the breakdown after a refund is given? In particular, I'm wondering if its ok to just change the VAT amount? Or would it be more correct to show a VAT refund line?

Any other suggestions or thoughts on how we can improve this breakdown are more than welcome too!

Thank you so much for any help or guidance :D

