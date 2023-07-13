Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
Viewed
6 times
Suppose you engage in the following investment transactions while a Canadian resident:
- (Buy MSFT) Trade Date: Jan 1st. Settle Date: Jan 3rd.
- (Sell MSFT) Trade Date: Jan 10th. Settle Date: Jan 12th.
When converting cost basis and proceeds from USD to CAD for the CRA. Which days are you supposed to use for the official exchange rate for buying and selling respectively?
asked 43 mins ago
AlanSTACKAlanSTACK
1,18511 gold badge1010 silver badges1818 bronze badges
You report your gains based on the transaction date.
answered 18 mins ago
littleadvlittleadv
157k1414 gold badges268268 silver badges434434 bronze badges
You must log in to answer this question.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.