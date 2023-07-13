1

Suppose you engage in the following investment transactions while a Canadian resident:

  1. (Buy MSFT) Trade Date: Jan 1st. Settle Date: Jan 3rd.
  2. (Sell MSFT) Trade Date: Jan 10th. Settle Date: Jan 12th.

When converting cost basis and proceeds from USD to CAD for the CRA. Which days are you supposed to use for the official exchange rate for buying and selling respectively?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

You report your gains based on the transaction date.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .