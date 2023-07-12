some context first. Currently I do trade 2 futures accounts via NT8 (NinjaTrader8).

one account is traded via NinjaTrader Continium connection and second via InteractiveBrokers(gateway).

All works, but it gets complicated if I want to add more accounts. To my surprise that NT8 Continium can have only one connection from NinjaTrader at same time. Same with Rithmic.

So my question is the following:

Does anybody knows what can be a solution to trade multi-brokers and multi-accounts(from different people) from one PC? Ideally that NT8 would be still "the main controller".

and here to mention what ideas I was thinking, but non if it sounds like a good one:

I have one idea in mind but is crazy to maintain especially if you have >2 >5 >10 accounts/brokers. Idea is to have VPS with different users, each would install NT8 in different folder and would load own duplicated data :-(

Another idea I would never go, but just to mention, is to write/have TradingView browser extension and it would open trades by getting signals from local machine for example from NT8, and all the brokers clients would be added in TradingView. Not even sure if TV supports multi-broker/different-accounts from one login.

Another idea is to have a bridge between NT8 and MT5, but unfortunately MT5 do not have a generic connection to any CQG supported broker.

Any ideas???

If I would formulate the goal one more time: to have a solution to trade futures from one PC and support as many futures brokers as possible and many accounts from different peoples as possible?