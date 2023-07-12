Upon moving out of my current apartment, I noticed my electricity demand nearly quadrupled despite no difference in behavior. The next month's usage (not pictured) is identical to this new much higher value (possibly due to being an "estimated reading").

The utility said the increase is because I was being back-billed for electricity that was not accounted for during the "estimated" months (the perfectly flat line in the right graph). Two things seem strange:

It seems as though they are back billing me (which should be a one time thing), but then going straight back to "estimating" usage at this new (higher) rate. It seems this will not be adjusted for with a real reading in the future as I'm moving out. The initial high demand when I moved in seems like I was paying for someone else's (or the empty unit's) "estimated" electricity usage, which was then piled on me when I moved in!

The utility says I need to speak with the apartment manager about all this but it seems like a bit of a scam. Is this a common trick played on renters?

Edit

Below is a partial graph showing which readings were estimated (yellow triangles).