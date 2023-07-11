Recently my mother died and her living revocable trust is now irrevocable. I am the sole trustee and sole beneficiary of the trust. I am also the executor of her estate.

I need to file for an EIN number for her irrevocable trust. To avoid having to file an estate income tax return and a trust income tax return, I am thinking I should make the trust the 645 election for the trust. I can do that when I file for the EIN number for the trust. However, the election cannot be changed later. I am thinking the best thing for me to do is not make that election when I file for the EIN number. Instead, later this year, assuming I want to make the 645 election, I can file form 8855 for the trust.

Please comment.