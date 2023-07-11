I am currently in Germany and moving from there to Singapore in April next year. I am a remote worker and continue to be paid by the same employer. After quite a lot of searching, I am quite confused about my tax situation.

Both countries' tax years run from Jan to Dec. I believe I am considered a resident by both countries - in Germany due to living there consecutively for over six months (despite it being over two tax years) and in Singapore because I will spend the majority of my tax year there. I have rental homes in both countries but am a citizen of neither. I also have close ties to both countries.

I tried deciphering through the legal document here but it's still unclear where I should declare and pay tax or if I should split my income and pay different amounts of tax to each country.