I've been keeping it off since I moved in, but it would be nice to take some hot or warm showers.

I'm not sure how much electricity it uses, but if someone tells me what to look for, I'll check the labels and update the question.

How much would keeping my 40 gallon water heater on 24/7?

Would it be better to turn it on only before showers?

And how long before showers should I turn it on?