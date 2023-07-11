I have been reading about REITs in India and decided to take a plunge by investing in Nexus Select Trust. But whenever I try to place order for its shares I get messages like Only limit order allowed as the security has limited liquidity OR Market orders are blocked for NXST. Try placing a Limit or SL order.

This Zerodha article mentions that:

Market & Stop Loss Market [SL-M] orders are restricted in stock and commodity options due to a lack of liquidity... ...A lack of liquidity means that the bid and ask spread in the scrip is very high and can have an immediate adverse effect on your P&L.

I am not investing a huge sum here so a bit confused. I have ever only invested in Nifty 100 companies so I never got messages like these.

My question is, if the shares are illiquid, should I be investing in the company at all?