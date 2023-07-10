I am currently unemployed living in Atlantic City, NJ and previously I lived in Philadelphia, PA.

There is unclaimed property in Pennsylvania from my deceased mother's savings account.

Will I be better off claiming the money while living in New Jersey, or should I wait until I'm living in Pennsylvania again?

Am I better off claiming the money now while I'm unemployed and not collecting any government aid, or should I wait until I have a job again?

I don't want to lose anymore in taxes than I have to.