If you are a HNW or pension fund (or HF) buying an S&P 500 index fund, what analysis is done to determine the valuation of what you're buying? i.e. if the 500 companies inside VOO are overvalued, logically VOO itself would be overvalued.

What metrics & analysis (bottoms-up or top-down) is done to determine when is best to buy a broad-market index fund?

I can think of a couple: