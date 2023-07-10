0

If you are a HNW or pension fund (or HF) buying an S&P 500 index fund, what analysis is done to determine the valuation of what you're buying? i.e. if the 500 companies inside VOO are overvalued, logically VOO itself would be overvalued.

What metrics & analysis (bottoms-up or top-down) is done to determine when is best to buy a broad-market index fund?

I can think of a couple:

  1. Literally rolling up each company into an aggregate P/E ratio
  2. Analyzing trend data, especially as it relates to macro indicators like GDP, unemployment, etc
  • I think your question is too broad - there's not one way that "sophisticated" investors look at any instrument, let alone index funds. Value is only one way to look at picking investments; factor-based investing ("value" is one of many factors) is very common in the equity space. And fundamental analysis at the index level is very complex (if not impossible).
    – D Stanley
    10 mins ago
  • I was just curious how various people do fundamental analysis at the index level. Or if it's done at all. I would assume somebody is doing/has tried, or has built tools to do it. That's what I was asking about. Do large institutionals really just buy index funds without fundamental analysis? I find that hard to believe. If you're buying an index fund, you are implicitly commenting on its fundamental value...whether you explicitly acknowledge that or not.
    – David
    7 mins ago

