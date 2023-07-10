Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
Viewed
2 times
If one began the process of gifting an apartment (which is located abroad) to a child, on March 1 and it takes 6 months to get the apartment listed officially under the child's name,
-
When does one report to the IRS that one gifted the apartment?
-
Which form to to use, form 709?
-
Does the child need to report anything?
-
If so, what form should the child who is receiving the apartment use? and when do they need to do this by?
ty
asked 15 mins ago
Mr MoneeMr Monee
46833 silver badges77 bronze badges
You must log in to answer this question.
Browse other questions tagged
.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.