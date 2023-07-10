If one began the process of gifting an apartment (which is located abroad) to a child, on March 1 and it takes 6 months to get the apartment listed officially under the child's name,

When does one report to the IRS that one gifted the apartment? Which form to to use, form 709? Does the child need to report anything? If so, what form should the child who is receiving the apartment use? and when do they need to do this by?

