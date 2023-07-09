I rent cloud-computing services from a large and reputable company. Each year, I charge $500 into my account, and use the money to buy droplets, which cost between $5 and $20 per month (depending on their size). All went well for several years. But a few days ago, I noticed that my account has a debt of $681, which is much more than the monthly cost of all my droplets together. I checked and found out that someone hacked into one of my droplets, and used it for some activity with outgoing traffic at a rate of about 2 GB per second. The company charges extra outgoing traffic at a rate of 1 cent per GB, which means $72 per hour. I was lucky to catch this on time - if I had been in a vacation for a week, my debt would have been more than $10,000, which is way more than I can afford.
My questions are:
Can I dispute this debt? My claim is that, when I pre-paid $500, I bought services for $500, and did not agree to buy any further services. When my balanced drops to $0, the company should just stop serving me (e.g. stopping all my droplets); it should not continue selling me services that I did not pay for.
In the future, how can I rent cloud services without taking the risk of getting into an unaffordable debt? For example, would it help if I use an anonymous pre-charged debit card?