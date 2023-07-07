-2

Why does US tax based on citizenship instead of residency?

I thought it was land of the free.

  • Explain the downvotes !
    – xqwxeqwex
    1 hour ago
    I’m voting to close this question because it is not about personal finance. You should reach out to your congressperson and senator for the explanation.
    – littleadv
    57 mins ago
  • Generally, the US doesn't consider that there's anything outside it's boundaries. The US politics, and financial policies, are based on the assumption that there's no other world but the US. Most US citizens think similarly, vast majority of them have never been outside their county or state, let alone the country.
    – littleadv
    55 mins ago

