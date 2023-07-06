As a tax resident in Italy, I am launching an affiliate marketing business where I'll be partnering with major U.S. retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Due to their requirement for a U.S. counterparty, I'm considering setting up a U.S. LLC. However, my preference would be to structure the business out of Italy if there's a feasible way to satisfy this U.S. counterparty requirement.

Does anyone have experience navigating this situation, or have suggestions for alternatives to setting up a U.S. LLC?

If forming a U.S. LLC is unavoidable:

How have you handled the tax implications, especially when invoicing your LLC as a self-employed individual from Europe? Are there any unique challenges or considerations that I should be aware of when structuring this type of business operation?

I plan to consult a tax professional, but any insights from those who have walked this path would be invaluable.

Thank you in advance for your advice and time!