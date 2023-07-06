My wife inherited an IRA from her late mother. At the time, wife was 66 and MIL was 88. Another QA says RMD (for MIL) starts at 70½ but the manager of a different investment we have says it starts at 73. We were told by MIL’s trustee that we are required to withdraw all of it within ten years. But Edward Jones did not process an amount until we told them to. Since the value varies, we just took ten percent of the value at that time, and assumed wed could take one-ninth, one-eighth, etc. in following years.

Is our method for computing amount valid? What would be the penalty, if any, if we had not known of the requirement? How would the IRS know if we didn’t do it?

(Not trying to get out of it, since we really don't like Edward Jones. We're putting the RMDs into a better investment—giving it to the people who would get it anyway if we were dead.)

