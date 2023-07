My wife inherited an IRA from her late mother. At the time, wife was 66 and MIL was 88. Another QA says RMD (for MIL) starts at 70½ but the manager of a different investment we have says it starts at 73. We were told by MIL’s trustee that we are required to withdraw all of it within ten years.

Is the ten years the remaining time on MIL's distributions, or is it always ten years for any heir?