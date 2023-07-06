I'm curious about some of the arithmetic in the market.

Google (Alphabet) has two classes in the S&P 500 (GOOG class C and GOOGL class A). Morningstar shows each of the two classes are capitalization 1.5 Trillion, which I add to $3 Trillion. This sum (today) is very slightly greater than Apple APPL (2.99T). Yet Apple gets all the news about being the first to reach $3T, and Alphahbet is not mentioned in that regard.

The S&P 500 weighting (according to https://www.slickcharts.com/sp500) weights each Google class at 1.947 and 1.687 which I add to 3.63% effect, but Apple weights at 7.61% (even though Alphabet capitalization sum seems slightly higher, and certainly not near half which seems clearly wrong mathematically).

What do I not understand? I do know two classes in the S&P 500 is prohibited, but grandfathered in this case. The only explanation I can imagine is if the Google capitalization sum is only $1.5T but which Morningstar still shows for both classes. If so, wouldn't that be technically incorrect? At least confusing.