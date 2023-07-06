On chapter 6 of the intelligent investor with commentary by jason zweig Pg:147 is discussing about junk bonds. I ran through the text however I have some curiosity that I want to get addressed.

Here is the text:

Unfortunately, most junk-bond funds charge high fees and do a poor job of preserving the original principal amount of your investment. A junk fund could be appropriate if you are retired, are looking for extra monthly income to supplement your pension, and can tolerate temporary tumbles in value. If you work at a bank or other financial company, a sharp rise in interest rates could limit your raise or even threaten your job security—so a junk fund, which tends to outperform most other bond funds when interest rates rise, might make sense as a counterweight in your 401(k). A junk-bond fund, though, is only a minor option—not an obligation—for the intelligent investor.

I have bolded out the concept which I didn't grasp. My questions are follows:

1.If I work in a bank and interest rates are rising then how can it put me in a job security risk since banks will have more profits with higher interest rates and there is not need for employee layoff.