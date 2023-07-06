For fidelitydebitcard.com activate there are few steps to be followed. First Visit the website of fidelity debit card. Then press on open account and then choose which type of account you prefer and then click on open now. And then tap on no if you are a new user. Then tap on next to continue the process. Then fill up the details and then click on next. Now create and customise username and password and then fill up beneficiary details and target a saving amount and now transfer the money but be careful.