In Queensland, payroll tax is imposed by the Payroll Tax Act 1971. Section 10 of the Act provides that the tax is 4.75% of the "taxable wages" paid by the employer, or 4.95% for employers with a payroll of over $6.5 million.

The Dictionary to the Act provides a detailed and complex definition for "wages," which is also explained on the QRO website. Relevantly to your question, the definition of "wages" includes (c) remuneration for company directors, and (g) superannuation contributions.

The QRO also explains that "if your annual Australian taxable wages are $1.3 million or less, you may not have to pay payroll tax." That is because section 29 of the Act provides for a complicated "annual deduction" which offsets the tax for payrolls up to $1.3 million, and reduces by $1 for every $7 of taxable wages over this amount.

The deductions mean that payroll tax is gradually introduced and does not immediately apply to 4.75% of the entire payroll when the employer spends its first dollar over the $1.3 million threshold. However, it means that calculating the marginal tax for a single employee depends on the size of the employer, and other entities in the same corporate group, and their cashflow.

Broadly speaking, the tax can be estimated at 4.95% of base salary plus superannuation, if the employer's payroll is more than $10.4 million. If the payroll is less than $1.3 million, payroll tax is not payable. Between these amounts, the tax steadily increases from 0% to 4.95%, in a complex way which depends on the employer's cashflow and can be determined with the QRO calculators.