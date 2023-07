In QLD Australia I can see the payroll tax rate is 4.75 or thereabouts.

I want to know how much y employer would pay on my behalf for payroll tax. It doesnt need to be an exact value but more a generalized formula on how it is calculated.

I'm assuming it is calculated based on my income, lets say $100,000 and 10,000 super + benefits.

So

is it $110,000 * .0475 = $5225 annually