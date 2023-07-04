"NSF" means "Not Sufficient Funds".

You paid a $27 fee for writing a check for an amount that exceeded the available balance on your account. The check bounced.

You should inquire with the bank why that happened. If you now have $806 after paying the $27 fee - you must have had at least $833, so why did they not honor the $825 check? Did you receive any income after that transaction? You'll have to ask your bank about that.