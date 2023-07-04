0

I wrote a check for rent in the amount of $825. I watched my account to assure the funds would be gone so my checkbook was balanced. Then I saw WITHDRAWAL NSF #### in the amount of $825 But the weird part was it said "In the amount of $825" but only withdrew $27 from my account. Is this a normal thing that happens when writing personal checks? Should I just expect the rest of the money to follow or was there a problem? Note: As of now there is $806 in my account, so there is still enough for the full amount (besides the $27 already pulled) and I do not have anything that prohibits me from going to $0.

"NSF" means "Not Sufficient Funds".

You paid a $27 fee for writing a check for an amount that exceeded the available balance on your account. The check bounced.

You should inquire with the bank why that happened. If you now have $806 after paying the $27 fee - you must have had at least $833, so why did they not honor the $825 check? Did you receive any income after that transaction? You'll have to ask your bank about that.

