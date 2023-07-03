0

I have roughly equal investments across 4 different high-risk "growth" mutual funds -- let's just assume that other than all being high risk, they're fairly well diversified. Two of the funds are performing well (5-10% growth since purchase), and two are performing poorly (5-10% loss since purchase). So in total, the net gain/loss has been about zero.

Unexpectedly, I need to liquidate half of the investment earlier than I'd originally intended, so I'm forced with a choice of which investments to keep and which to sell.

Is it better to:

  1. Sell the well-performing ones! That way I'm not locking in losses from the under-performers.
  2. Sell the under-performing ones! That way the good performers can keep gaining.
  3. Sell a mix of all 4! Keep the investment "diversified".
  4. Do more research: make a bet on the specific sectors the mutual funds cover and either accept losses or keep the growers.
  5. It doesn't matter, it's just gambling!

If it helps: my investment style is generally comfortable with risk and a long time-horizon (present cash need excluded), but generally no interest in active micro-managing investments or intensive market research (hence the choice of mutual funds).

