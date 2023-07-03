I’m a United States (US) citizen and a US resident and have been both my whole life. I have (1) US source capital loss carryover from previous years and (2) US source unrealized capital losses.

Let’s say I move to Italy, get my Italian citizenship by descent recognized, and become an Italian tax resident.

On my Italian tax return, could I offset my worldwide capital gains by 100% of the aggregate of (1) my US source capital loss carryover and (2) my US source unrealized capital losses that I incurred prior to my becoming an Italian tax resident and that I realize while I’m an Italian tax resident?