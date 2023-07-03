0

My spouse was the victim of an extended warranty scam, and charged ~$2000 to my credit card. I called the scammer back and threatened to dispute the transaction, and he told me that he will void the transaction. He also told me that if I dispute the charge, he will win the case.

If I want to get the $2000 back, should I wait to see if he actually voids the transaction, which is still pending on my credit card? Or should I go ahead and dispute it?

Also, what should I do if my main goal is, instead of getting my money back, to damage the scammer's business instead? If I dispute the transaction, is the credit card company more likely to cut him off from their network?

A person wanted you to trust them so you would purchase their scam product. Now they want you to trust them that they will void the transaction.

Don't fall victim again. Contact your card now. Don't wait.

