My spouse was the victim of an extended warranty scam, and charged ~$2000 to my credit card. I called the scammer back and threatened to dispute the transaction, and he told me that he will void the transaction. He also told me that if I dispute the charge, he will win the case.

If I want to get the $2000 back, should I wait to see if he actually voids the transaction, which is still pending on my credit card? Or should I go ahead and dispute it?

Also, what should I do if my main goal is, instead of getting my money back, to damage the scammer's business instead? If I dispute the transaction, is the credit card company more likely to cut him off from their network?