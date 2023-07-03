Following definition is the representative of the plethora of definitions one would find on the internet:

The business entity concept declares that a business stands independently from its owner, and hence the two should be treated as separate entities when recording transactions. Therefore, all business transactions (income, expenses, assets, liabilities, and equity) must be kept separate from the owner’s account to ensure accurate accounting records.

Problem is I am not able to differentiate between the Business and The owners. Is there any way we can all understand how to differentiate between them?

P.S. There’s no site to ask for accounting’s academia related questions, so I apologise everyone to ask accounting related questions here.