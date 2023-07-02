Consider the change in the probability of an event.

Let's say the probability of an event changes in 1 percent increments and is an arithmetic random walk.

Initially probability = 0.2. We bet $20. The probability that the probability of an event will become equal to 0.3 (the fair price of the bet will $30) is equal to the probability that the probability of the event will become equal to 0.1 (the fair price of the bet will $10). That is, for this bet, the expected value is 0.

Consider a bet on the opposite event. Its probability = 0.8, the bet is $80. The probability that the price of the bet will be $90 is equal to the probability that it will be $70. The mathematical expectation of this bet will be negative. Assuming the second bet expectation = 0 (meaning a rise to $90 is equally likely to fall to ~$71.11), then the first bet expectation is negative. How to explain this paradox?