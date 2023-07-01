Which is better, owning and leasing a house or investing in REITs? Most of my colleagues eventually either buy their own home, or buy a home as part of their investment portfolio.

My intuition is that buying a residential REIT with exposure to your city will be better than buying a house, due to the following reasons -

You don't need to pay lawyer fees and brokerage on the house. The REIT could have full time stuff that should do this faster and cheaper. Real estate is a field in which expertise is very rewording. Knowing which types of houses fetch how much money in each neighborhood.

I haven't found a rigorous comparison between REITs (assuming you reinvest dividends) and home ownership (simulating reinvesting the rent in some way).

Was any such comparison done?

Am I missing any reason why home ownership may be better?

Thanks,