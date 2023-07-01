spy investment 1996

spy sold in 2009 trough

Please refer to the scenario (screenshots in the link above) where someone purchased 1 share of the market in 1996, and sold at the trough in 2009.

The trough of 2009 "blew out" the market gains since 1996 as seen in the screenshots.I do not have a vernacular for investing. Is there a term that refers to this scenario? I do not think this is considered "underwater" since the market was above the 1996 purchase price the whole time of 12-13 years until the 2009 market crash.

My question is : what do we call this 12-13 year timeframe in investing?

I want to know for every market decline, on average, how many years of gains did the market give up. If I knew the term/word/vocabulary from the scenario above, it would be easier to search for the answers that I want.

Thank you.