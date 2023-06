Depending on what interest rates do in the future, sure.

Let's say that today you could get a 5-year CD paying 5% or a 1-year CD paying 3% (numbers just for illustrative purposes). You have $1000. Your goal is to maximize the money you have at the end of 5 years.

Option 1: Invest in a 5-year CD now. $1000 * (1.05)^5 = $1276.28

Option 2: Invest in a 1-year CD now, roll over to a 4 year CD when that matures.

At the end of 1 year, you'll have $1000 * 1.03 = $1030 What rate would you need to be able to get from a 4-year CD 1 year from now to beat the 5-year CD option?

$1276.28 = $1030 * (1 + x)^4 1.239 = (1 + x)^4 1.0551 = 1 + x x = 0.0551 = 5.51%

So if you think rates on a 4-year CD are going to be more than 5.51% in 1 year, it would make sense to take the lower rate on the 1-year CD now in order to be able to invest at a higher rate at the end of the term.