I'm considering a 1031 exchange of a rental property to a different property out of California.
I assume that I will owe tax to California if I sell the property after the 1031. But will I have to do anything additional on my yearly CA taxes, or perhaps just some reporting?
asked 17 mins ago
foxfox
You'll need to file the CA FTB Form 3840 until the deferred gain is recognized.
answered 4 mins ago
littleadvlittleadv
