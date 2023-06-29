0

I'm considering a 1031 exchange of a rental property to a different property out of California.

I assume that I will owe tax to California if I sell the property after the 1031. But will I have to do anything additional on my yearly CA taxes, or perhaps just some reporting?

1 Answer 1

You'll need to file the CA FTB Form 3840 until the deferred gain is recognized.

