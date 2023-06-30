8

There are two main algorithms for paying off debt;

  • The snowball, where you put your extra money towards the smallest debt to knock them off the board faster
  • The avalanche, where you put the extra money towards the highest interest debt to reduce the total amount of interest paid.

Received wisdom is that the avalanche is superior in terms of total cost. However, a recent question of mine got an answer suggesting that the debt snowball works by using the freed up cash flow from the smaller debts to clear your bigger debts faster. I have read other answers that make the same claim. Further, I can't find a blog post that explicitly discusses the cash flow angle so I'm wondering if that has been accounted for.

Does this actually work out? Does freeing up your cash flow actually boost the speed of debt payment?

4

22

Mathematically, if you apply the same total capital to debt (meaning you take the additional cashflow after paying off a debt and apply it to the next one), avalanche will always result in less interest paid because you're paying down higher-interest rate debt first.

But that requires that the total capital that goes to debt (total of principal and interest) is the same in both cases. The main argument I (and others) use for snowball is the psychological benefit of getting smaller balances out of the way and focusing more energy on ones that can be paid off in a shorter time frame. For some (not everyone), that momentum and sense of accomplishment can actually accelerate (or at least not slow down) the debt payment and can (again, in some cases, not all) reduce the amount of interest paid.

Yes, if you have the financial discipline to consistently keep chipping away at the highest rate debt, then you will pay less interest. But depending on the amount of debt, the difference in interest is not as significant as the amount of debt actually paid off.

Many here will argue that finances shouldn't be driven by feelings, and that's fine - but personal finance in my experience is MUCH more about behavior than mathematics, so it seems reasonable to me to focus more on behavior that works rather then the "optimal" path that may or may not lose momentum without some sense of progress along the way.

5
  • I assume you mean in your third paragraph "to keep chipping away at the highest rate debt"
    – Justin Cave
    17 hours ago
  • @JustinCave Thanks - fixed.
    – D Stanley
    17 hours ago
  • From a quick search the average credit card interest rate is about 24% currently and average credit card debt in the US is over $7k. If the interest rates don't vary too much then maybe it's worth paying off a lower rate first, but it's unconscionable to recommend the snowball method to someone with significant credit card debt.
    – Hart CO
    10 hours ago
  • 1
    @HartCO If they have genuinely significant credit card debt, then you can roll all the high-interest debt into a lower interest loan, and pay that off instead, but that's changing the interest rate, which has all sorts of other traps, like... freeing up your credit for even more debt.
    – Nelson
    7 hours ago
  • You should be more explicit about what you mean by "accelerate (or at least not slow down) the debt payment". -- I'm assuming you're not saying there's a magic financial trick which increases your debt payments while simultaneously increasing your free cashflow when you close a debt. Instead, I'm guessing that you're implying that, because you're excited about paying off your debt, you commit a larger absolute fraction of your income to debt repayment (or at least, you're less likely to take money out of debt repayment and put it into discretionary spending.)
    – R.M.
    24 mins ago
7

Barring some edge-case complications (see below), debt size is a non-factor in the math of efficient debt repayment. Having a $100,000 loan at 5% is equivalent to having a hundred $1,000 loans at 5%.

Each dollar of debt at 5% costs you $0.05/year (simple interest). Each dollar of debt at 8% interest costs you $0.08/year. How much debt you have at each rate doesn't matter, all that matters is that for each extra dollar you can put to the 8% debt you save $0.03 in interest/year. Conversely, each dollar extra you pay towards a 5% debt while you have an 8% debt outstanding costs you $0.03/year.

If you have extra money and you have a savings account (1% interest) and a high-yield savings account (4% interest) then you'd put your extra in the account that earns you more interest, because you want the most benefit for each extra dollar. With debt, you're the one paying the interest so the most benefit comes from paying off the highest rate first.

I have repaid a significant amount of debt and always put extra toward highest rate first, I don't agree with the arguments for its psychological advantage.

Some common complications that may affect repayment approach:

  • Tax deductible interest (should calculate 'effective' interest rate after tax benefit for repayment decisions)
  • Pre-payment penalties
  • Variable rates
4

Besides the interest cost, there's a transactional cost to every debt. The time you spend tracking it, budgeting for it, and making the payments.

The snowball approach provides the lowest transactional cost, i.e. the least time spent tracking and repaying the debts. Its monetary cost will however always be same (if all debts have the same rate) or higher.

In practice, the largest loans, like a home mortgage, tend to have lower interest rates. Smaller ones like payday loans tend to have the highest rates, since the lender also faces transactional costs and risks. (This applies to personal finance; in business lending, it can be reversed.) So in some cases both approaches will have the exact same schedule.

Other than the transactional costs of your time, and possibly fees, snowball is never cheaper.

1
  • Perfect answer and the only one to bring up that pure dollar value isn't the only type of "cost" one can optimize for
    – Hobbamok
    9 mins ago
2

I actually wrote a python script (pastebin link) to simulate the two methods. The capital, minimum installment and interest are randomized independently and the interest is compounded monthly, but the results point to a fairly obvious answer.

On average, even when accounting for the freed up cash flow, the avalanche method is cheaper by around 1% of the capital, and the distribution is skewed towards avalanche being cheaper. There's hardly any difference in total payment time, with the average being about half a month in avalanche's favor.

With that, I feel confident in saying that the avalanche method is indeed superior barring edge cases.

10
  • 6
    How does snowball ever outperform avalanche, even in 1% of cases? Your initial total debt is identical in both cases, and you always have a higher average interest rate with the snowball method. With fixed payments, I don't see how you can possibly save money by keeping the high-interest debt for longer - every dollar of high-interest debt costs more than a dollar of low-interest debt.
    – Nuclear Hoagie
    18 hours ago
  • 2
    No - if you have the same total capital to put towards debt, avalanche always minimizes the interest paid. Snowball doesn't change the math, it (in some cases) changes the behavior.
    – D Stanley
    18 hours ago
  • 4
    @HAEM No, the premise is that you have $X each month to allocate to your debt however you want. Once you've paid off the low-interest snowball debt, you just switch to putting that $X to the higher-interest debt. Paying off the low interest debt doesn't give you any more disposable income to pay off your loans, you still only have $X to spend each month. You don't now have $X+$Y to spend on debt after the smaller debt is gone.
    – Nuclear Hoagie
    18 hours ago
  • 5
    @HAEM It should be clear that snowball cannot be cheaper (it's a psychological trick), so your script cannot work correctly. A quick glance suggested at least 2 potential bugs: 1) if sn_tot <= av_tot: counts snowball as a win even if they are just equal (e.g. if they accidently pay in the same order) and/or have a floating point difference (e.g. summing in the 12th digit may not be exact) 2) in simulate_paying, if remainder > 0 and last >= 0: seems to only pay off one remaining debt. If there's a remainder after that single payment, it won't get used, same for the initial lump sum.
    – Solarflare
    14 hours ago
  • 1
    @Solarflare Thanks. Fixing those made the snowball wins go away.
    – HAEM
    7 hours ago
-1

When someone reaches the stage of needing to have "a method" for paying off debt then that is usually because they have reached a state of being heavily indebted. Of having a debt repayment burden that is negatively affecting their quality of life.

The main advantage of the snowball method is that it more rapidly frees up income. That income can then be used to avoid needing to go further into debt by covering emergencies and daily living expenses. So you more rapidly reach the state of having comfortable levels of debt.

At the end of the process, yes, you'll not have as much money as in the avalanche method but it may take many years to clear your debt. For many people, the important thing is to get from the state where paying back debt is negatively affecting quality of life to the state where it isn't as quickly as possible.

If, on the other hand, you're already in the position of being financially comfortable but are just looking to manage your debts in a way that works out best in the long run then the avalanche method is always the right choice.

-1

None of them.

My method.

  1. check how much money can spend for pay off
  2. calculate intrest rate for every debt
  3. calculate commision refund if pay off debt
  4. calculate commision refund if use previous commision refund to pay off
  5. repeat 4 until commision refund is negligible
  6. repeat calculations from points 3-5 for all debts
  7. choose to repay this debt after wich my total monthly intrest is the lowest.

Example:

  1. 50k total taken, commision 6k, intrest 20%, 5y total 4y left
  2. 100k total taken, commision 20k, intrest 20%, 10y total 9y left
  3. 300k total taken, commision 30k, intrest 10%, 30y total 22y left

To pay of first is 2. - every 10k is 2k commision refund wich means 10k pays around 12,5k.

1
-3

I call my method the "zombie killing" method.

Each debt is a zombie, advancing towards you. Each zombie requires X bullets per unit time (say, per month) to keep it at bay. Each month, I have just so many bullets.

For each zombie, if X is the bullets required to keep it at bay this month, Y is the bullets needed to kill it so it doesn't get up ever again.

The more bullets I have each month, the easier it is to keep zombies at bay, the faster I kill them, the less stressed I am.

So I want the technique which frees up, or allows me to allocate, more and more bullets.

So I concentrate on the easiest-to-kill zombie, defined as the most X for the least Y bullets.

For example,

  • Zombie A needs 50 bullets per month to keep at bay, and 2000 bullets to kill = ratio 40
  • Zombie B needs 100 bullets per month to keep at bay, and 10000 bullets to kill = ratio 100
  • Zombie C needs 75 bullets per month to keep at bay, and 2500 bullets to kill = ratio 33.3

I'm going to concentrate on killing zombie C first. It's harder to kill than zombie A, but once it is dead, I get more bullets per month to kill the others.

I kill zombie A next. At the end I'm killing zombie B with 225 bullets per month.

This method has the advantage of being far more exciting.

1
  • You just rephrased the snowball method
    – Hobbamok
    7 mins ago

