There are two main algorithms for paying off debt;

  • The snowball, where you put your extra money towards the smallest debt to knock them off the board faster
  • The avalanche, where you put the extra money towards the highest interest debt to reduce the total amount of interest paid.

Received wisdom is that the avalanche is superior in terms of total cost. However, a recent question of mine got an answer suggesting that the debt snowball works by using the freed up cash flow from the smaller debts to clear your bigger debts faster. I have read other answers that make the same claim. Further, I can't find a blog post that explicitly discusses the cash flow angle so I'm wondering if that has been accounted for.

Does this actually work out? Does freeing up your cash flow actually boost the speed of debt payment?

Mathematically, yes, avalanche will always result in less interest paid because you're paying down higher-interest rate debt first.

But that requires that the total capital that goes to debt is the same in both cases. The main argument I (and others) use for snowball is the psychological benefit of getting smaller balances out of the way and focusing more energy on once that can be paid off in a shorter timeframe. For some (not everyone) that momentum and sense of accomplishment can actually accelerate the debt payment and can (again, in some cases, not all) reduce the amount of interest paid.

Yes, if you have the financial discipline to keep chipping away at the lowest rate debt, then you will pay less interest. But depending on the amount of debt, the difference in interest is not as significant as the amount of debt actually paid off.

Many here will argue that finances shouldn't be driven by feelings, and that's fine - but personal finance in my experience is MUCH more about behavior than mathematics, so it seems reasonable to me to focus more on behavior that works rather then the "optimal" path that may or may not lose momentum without some sense of progress along the way.

I actually wrote a python script to simulate the two methods. The capital, minimum installment and interest are randomized independently and the interest is compounded monthly, but the results point to a fairly obvious answer.

On average, even when accounting for the freed up cash flow, the avalanche method is cheaper by around 1% of the capital, and the distribution is skewed towards avalanche being cheaper. Snowball proved better in less than 1% of the cases, this seems to fall as the total capital is increased. There's hardly any difference in total payment time.

With that, I feel confident in saying that the avalanche method is indeed superior barring edge cases.

One of these edge cases was

  • 28000€, 5.6%, monthly minimum 304€
  • 28000€, 11%, monthly minimum 473€
  • 18000€, 14%, monthly minimum 303€
  • 26000€, 19%, monthly minimum 543€

I can't see a pattern in how these happen.

    How does snowball ever outperform avalanche, even in 1% of cases? Your initial total debt is identical in both cases, and you always have a higher average interest rate with the snowball method. With fixed payments, I don't see how you can possibly save money by keeping the high-interest debt for longer - every dollar of high-interest debt costs more than a dollar of low-interest debt.
    – Nuclear Hoagie
    25 mins ago
  • @NuclearHoagie I think the trick is that with snowball you have more disposable income to put towards clearing the debt that can, in a scenario that's just about purpose built for it, get a better outcome from snowball.
    – HAEM
    21 mins ago
  • No - if you have the same total capital to put towards debt, avalanche always minimizes the interest paid. Snowball doesn't change the math, it (in some cases) changes the behavior.
    – D Stanley
    16 mins ago
  • @DStanley would you mind giving my math a once over, if you can see where I got it wrong?
    – HAEM
    9 mins ago
  • I don't have access to the code, but are you keeping the total capital constant and just putting all of the excess (above the minimum payments) to the highest rate/lowest balance first?
    – D Stanley
    6 mins ago
Barring some edge-case complications (see below), debt size is a non-factor in the math of efficient debt repayment. Having a $100,000 loan at 5% is equivalent to having a hundred $1,000 loans at 5%.

Each dollar of debt at 5% costs you $0.05/year (simple interest). Each dollar of debt at 8% interest costs you $0.08/year. How much debt you have at each rate doesn't matter, all that matters is that for each extra dollar you can put to the 8% debt you save $0.03 in interest/year. Conversely, each dollar extra you pay towards a 5% debt while you have an 8% debt outstanding costs you $0.03/year.

If you have extra money and you have a savings account (1% interest) and a high-yield savings account (4% interest) then you'd put your extra in the account that earns you more interest, because you want the most benefit for each extra dollar. With debt, you're the one paying the interest so the most benefit comes from paying off the highest rate first.

I have repaid a significant amount of debt and always put extra toward highest rate first, I don't agree with the arguments for its psychological advantage.

Some common complications that may affect repayment approach:

  • Calculating effective interest rate if some interest is tax deductible
  • Pre-payment penalties
  • Variable rates
