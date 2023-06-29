There are two main algorithms for paying off debt;
- The snowball, where you put your extra money towards the smallest debt to knock them off the board faster
- The avalanche, where you put the extra money towards the highest interest debt to reduce the total amount of interest paid.
Received wisdom is that the avalanche is superior in terms of total cost. However, a recent question of mine got an answer suggesting that the debt snowball works by using the freed up cash flow from the smaller debts to clear your bigger debts faster. I have read other answers that make the same claim. Further, I can't find a blog post that explicitly discusses the cash flow angle so I'm wondering if that has been accounted for.
Does this actually work out? Does freeing up your cash flow actually boost the speed of debt payment?