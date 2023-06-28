0

IRS has straightforward instructions to file Federal Taxes for Deceased, but I failed to find the same for New York State.

When I google, "new york state deceased taxpayer", it gives "Instructions for Form ET-706 New York State Estate Tax Return", https://www.tax.ny.gov/pdf/current_forms/et/et706i.pdf

But this is for someone with Estate Tax.

Please guide

