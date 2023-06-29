I have an inherited investment trust account from my father, who died in 2019, which included approximately 10 shares of Lukoil stock, which has subsequently been sanctioned by the US Government. I am in the process of transferring management of that trust from Truist Bank to the Trust Management Department of Bank of America.

Today, I was informed that Bank of America's Trust Department has refused to accept the transfer of the trust because of those 10 shares of sanctioned stock. They are, as far as I can tell now, virtually worthless. Truist has offered to place them in an escrow-type account, but Bank of America contends that they will still be part of the Trust in toto, and will not accept the transfer.

Is there a process by which I can dispose of those stocks legally? I've been told I can not sell them, but can they be legally disavowed, discarded, or quarantined from the rest of the trust account?