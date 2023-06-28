Here is my story. About 9 months ago, I received a notice from the IRS that they want proof of what I reported in 2019. I received the paper work 2 weeks after the deadline to respond as I live abroad and it finally got to me late. The notice had on it an auditor's name and phone and fax. I repeatedly called and left vm's and faxed that I got the notice late and have whatever they are asking for to prove that I reported correctly. After trying this for about 2 weeks or so. I called the IRS main line and after being passed around to different extensions and speaking to whoever answered the phone, I got to collections where I found out that they are really auditing me for 2018 and 2019 but they never sent me a notice for 2018 or I never received it.

At that time, I consulted experts who recommended me to hire an CPA to deal with the audit as there is a phone number that tax professionals can call and get through. I found a CPA that has been around for years and the owner assigned my audit to what he called a tax expert (CPA). Over 8 months, I am now told, he never got through to the IRS.

Over this time, I kept emailing him for updates, he kept on giving me all kinds of answers like my audit went to tax court and he is waiting for my audit to be dismissed and returned to the IRS or something like this but apparently he just kept forgetting (he admitted this once in an email) or whatever but he didn't get anything done.

About 3 weeks ago, it looked to me that this CPA was not handling my audit so I complained to the owner to assign my audit to another CPA, he apologized and assigned it to someone else. This person seems more on the ball but I just got another notice and sent it to him where he said that my audit is done and the only thing he can try now is to request an "audit reconsideration"

So let's put the CPA's negligence aside for now.

Can I sue the IRS for requesting proof but not being accessible to actually furnish them with it? In the early 2000's I was audited, asked the very same things for proof but then the auditor answered the phone and I was able to furnish them with whatever they wanted and I didn't need a CPA. Now I have to pay for the CPA and the IRS is asking for around $16k in back interest and for "improper reporting" for something that I can prove with actual pay stubs and that's it was earned income if they gave me the time to talk to them and send the documentation.

Right now, the interest is accruing and I do not know what I can do and it's very frustrating. Especially since I was able to deal with this many years ago when the IRS simply answered the phone. I have everything to show that I reported accurately. Now it looks like the CPA doesn't seem confident in helping me. His tone of voice is that he can try to request an "audit reconsideration"

Any advice would be appreciated.