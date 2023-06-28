I have an investment property where I have a capital gain of approximately 700k with no mortgage.

I understand that you can move into an investment property, convert it to your primary residence and stay for multiple years before selling it to get a capital gains tax exception.

Can I 1031 exchange my current property into two properties, proportionally distributing the capital basis, then move into one of them for five years and sell it. And then move into the other one, stay for five years, and sell that too? Taking the tax exemption twice?