Say I have a lease for an apartment in New York (not NYC). Say I have rented for more than two years. According to ny.gov site:

landlord must provide you with 90 days advanced written notice before raising rent or not renewing lease.

Say my lease ends end of July. It is end of June, and I have not been given a new lease to sign.

What obligations does the landlord have? What are my rights regarding tenancy? Specifically, if I just send monthly check, am I now month to month immediately? How does 90 days advanced written notice come into play?

e.g. Could in September they just give notice to vacant, immediately; or 90 days always in force? Any order to vacant must include 90 day notice first?