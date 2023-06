The formula for calculating the maturity value of a recurring deposit is widely used by banks in India. The formula is based on quarterly compounding and is as follows:

Maturity value of RD; based on quarterly compounding: A = P * [(1 + r/4)^(4n - 1)] / (1 - (1 + r/4)^-1/3)

Where:

A = maturity amount (Rs.) P = recurring deposit amount (Rs.) r = interest rate per annum n = number of quarters

The source of this formula is not clear. What is the source or how is this formula derived?