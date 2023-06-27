When looking at a level 2 table, we'll usually see:

So we see 2 tables, one for bids and one for asks. For each, we see 3 columns. What I don't understand is the MMID column.

I understand that it stands for Market Maker ID. But as far as I know, a market maker is a stock exchange participant. And from these 4 letter identifiers it seems that they stand for different stock exchanges, not specific stock exchange participants.

Is there some inter-stock-exchange activity? Are there securities passing from one stock exchange to another?

Would be great if someone can elaborate.