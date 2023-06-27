0

When looking at a level 2 table, we'll usually see: enter image description here

So we see 2 tables, one for bids and one for asks. For each, we see 3 columns. What I don't understand is the MMID column.

I understand that it stands for Market Maker ID. But as far as I know, a market maker is a stock exchange participant. And from these 4 letter identifiers it seems that they stand for different stock exchanges, not specific stock exchange participants.

Is there some inter-stock-exchange activity? Are there securities passing from one stock exchange to another?

Would be great if someone can elaborate.

6
  • What's the source for your screenshot?
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    4 hours ago
  • Some YouTube video, why?
    – YoavKlein
    4 hours ago
  • 2
    @YoavKlein Helps determine the screenshot's credibility. Something from a low-quality website/random YouTuber could just have been thrown together with no real meaning.
    – TripeHound
    2 hours ago
  • Umm.. these are screenshots, which I've seen very similar in other videos with same values, so...
    – YoavKlein
    1 hour ago
  • 2
    @YoavKlein did you ask the YouTuber? Seems like a good place to start.
    – Pete B.
    56 mins ago

