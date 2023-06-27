The UK is currently undergoing a cost of living crisis and a huge surge in the cost of borrowing. Mortgages have become very expensive, disproportionately affecting the young, and there is considerable uncertainty over the housing market at the moment.

I am in an odd position personally. I have a well-paid job in another country, live in the UK where I have a part-time, much loved, much more poorly paid position, and commute between the two. I currently rent a room in a shared house in both places; abroad for the equivalent of £330/month (in €) and in the UK for ~£700/month. Both of these jobs are permanent (one in €, one in £), I'd like to keep the arrangement going, and my combined annual salary is around £90k pre-tax. Owing to complex personal reasons, I am considering buying a house in the same (university) city in the UK, which has a relatively constrained housing market.

I have around £190k in savings combined. I've been offered mortgage rates of around 5-6% (5% for a 5-year fix; 6% for a 2-year fix). The total monthly payment is around £230k for a ~£4-500k house -- literally the smallest one I can find in one of the most expensive cities to live in the UK -- and of course the vast majority of that cost is interest.

I am deeply worried about putting all of my life savings into one asset, the housing market crashing, and me ending up in negative equity. I'm acutely aware of the "power" of compound interest, and that 5% is both high compared to historical values, high compared to long-term averages, but there is a real risk that it might be low compared to what comes over the next few years, particularly if the economy tanks more.

The fact that my main salary is in a different currency, which fluctuates, is a further worry. I can't easily buy in $OTHER_COUNTRY due to a local requirement that you are a citizen of $COUNTRY, which I am not, and I was thinking of getting a lodger to defer the cost of $HUGE_MORTGAGE.

The mortgage broker I've been speaking to has outright suggested that I start the wheels turning on the place I like, act slow, and if the market tanks in the mean time, renege on my original offer and reduce it at the point of completion. That doesn't seem very "nice", but does reinforce my skittish nature -- if he's giving me this advice, he's probably giving it to others.

I'm 34 years old, no children, a first time buyer, and an academic.